TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,650,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 704,646 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 4.45% of TPI Composites worth $24,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Marathon Capital Management grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 104,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $15.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $568.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.65. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $51.79.

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.19. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 88.53%. The company had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TPIC. Roth Capital raised shares of TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.62.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

