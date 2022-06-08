TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $707.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDG. Susquehanna cut their price objective on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In other news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total transaction of $3,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small bought 19,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $544.09 per share, with a total value of $10,554,257.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,703,441.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $17,890,485. 8.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $632.91 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $531.23 and a twelve month high of $688.03. The company has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $609.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $622.70.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.02). TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

About TransDigm Group (Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.