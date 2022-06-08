Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) by 73.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,485 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.22% of Trustmark worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRMK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 3,045.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Trustmark stock opened at $29.98 on Wednesday. Trustmark Co. has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $35.30. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.17.

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Trustmark had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $156.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 46.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRMK shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Trustmark from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trustmark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

