TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) by 795.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in TuSimple were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. China Renaissance raised shares of TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.10 to $15.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of TuSimple from $28.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance raised shares of TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.10 to $15.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.23.

TuSimple stock opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.95. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 6,060.10% and a negative return on equity of 33.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($6.43) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

