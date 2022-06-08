Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Stake Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,740 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.21% of Urban Edge Properties worth $4,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 22.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,118,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,657,000 after buying an additional 1,510,700 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,082,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,563,000 after buying an additional 247,069 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,132,000 after buying an additional 28,963 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 114.1% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,130,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,018,000 after buying an additional 1,135,545 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,636,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,100,000 after purchasing an additional 36,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on UE. StockNews.com upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

Shares of NYSE:UE opened at $18.19 on Wednesday. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $20.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day moving average of $18.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.01%.

About Urban Edge Properties (Get Rating)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.