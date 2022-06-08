Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,275.00.

VTXPF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Victrex from GBX 2,150 ($26.94) to GBX 1,750 ($21.93) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Get Victrex alerts:

Shares of VTXPF stock opened at $21.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.38. Victrex has a 1-year low of $20.69 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.