Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €114.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) received a €114.00 ($122.58) price target from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €122.00 ($131.18) target price on Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($133.33) price objective on Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group set a €115.00 ($123.66) price objective on Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($112.90) price objective on Vinci in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €113.00 ($121.51) price objective on Vinci in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

DG stock opened at €90.70 ($97.53) on Wednesday. Vinci has a twelve month low of €69.54 ($74.77) and a twelve month high of €88.80 ($95.48). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €91.11 and its 200-day moving average is €92.38.

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

