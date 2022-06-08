Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,998 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.70% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $38,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 151 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.09, for a total value of $29,005.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,762.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTS stock opened at $194.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.66. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.30 and a 1-year high of $338.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.64.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.91 by ($0.04). Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $221.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 31.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is currently 23.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $240.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

