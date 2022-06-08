W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,578 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.15% of W. P. Carey worth $22,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in W. P. Carey by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,565,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,382,000 after purchasing an additional 58,324 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 317,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,086,000 after buying an additional 29,157 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 346.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 8,087.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,199,000 after buying an additional 315,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $83.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.84. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.70. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.96 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.26%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WPC shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.71.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

