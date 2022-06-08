W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total value of $135,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,672.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total transaction of $882,003.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,473,539.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,762 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,245 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $507.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.20. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $391.16 and a 1-year high of $529.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $494.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $494.59.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $1.72 dividend. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $474.00 to $449.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $514.44.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

