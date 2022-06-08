WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

WKME has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on WalkMe from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on WalkMe from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WalkMe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on WalkMe from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on WalkMe from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WalkMe currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.90.

NASDAQ:WKME opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.69. WalkMe has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $34.42. The company has a market cap of $776.93 million and a PE ratio of -5.34.

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 33.65% and a negative net margin of 45.72%. The company had revenue of $56.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that WalkMe will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WKME. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in WalkMe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WalkMe by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

