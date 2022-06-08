WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Citigroup

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WKME has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WalkMe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on WalkMe from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on WalkMe from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on WalkMe in a report on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.90.

Shares of WKME opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. WalkMe has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $34.42. The company has a market capitalization of $776.93 million and a PE ratio of -5.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.69.

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 33.65% and a negative net margin of 45.72%. The business had revenue of $56.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. WalkMe’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that WalkMe will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Peak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WalkMe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,303,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,825,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,046,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WalkMe by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 4th quarter valued at about $611,000. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

