White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.22% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $37,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,282,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

WTM stock opened at $1,277.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $978.51 and a 1-year high of $1,277.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,135.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,070.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 0.48.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $338.50 million for the quarter.

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, CAO Michaela Hildreth sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,270.94, for a total transaction of $127,094.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,479.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About White Mountains Insurance Group (Get Rating)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.