Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 642,279 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.64% of Whiting Petroleum worth $41,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 715,125 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,255,000 after acquiring an additional 127,013 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 111,559 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,216,000 after acquiring an additional 39,849 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $2,060,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 739.1% in the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 48,464 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 42,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $108.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.71.

Shares of WLL stock opened at $100.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.06. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $38.41 and a 52 week high of $100.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.89.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($0.43). Whiting Petroleum had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 42.37%. The business had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 25.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.18%.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

