Wolverine Trading LLC Buys New Shares in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:NOCT)

Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:NOCT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Wolverine Trading LLC owned about 0.36% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NOCT opened at $36.91 on Wednesday. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $40.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.62.

