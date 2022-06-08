Wolverine Trading LLC Buys Shares of 25,818 Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAM)

Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Wolverine Trading LLC owned about 0.14% of Aries I Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RAM. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aries I Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:RAM opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. Aries I Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03.

Aries I Acquisition ( NASDAQ:RAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter.

About Aries I Acquisition (Get Rating)

Aries I Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aries I Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aries I Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.