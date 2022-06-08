Wolverine Trading LLC Cuts Stake in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC)

Wolverine Trading LLC reduced its stake in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC owned approximately 1.98% of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $948,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 17,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,018,000.

Get Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF alerts:

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF stock opened at $25.14 on Wednesday. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $34.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.34 and its 200 day moving average is $29.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.