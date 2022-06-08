Wolverine Trading LLC Has $226,000 Holdings in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC owned 0.08% of Inspired Entertainment worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 291.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the third quarter worth $34,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 1,348.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 8,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 116,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Inspired Entertainment news, Director Michael R. Chambrello acquired 10,000 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,619.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

INSE opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $15.81. The company has a market cap of $305.21 million, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.15.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.15. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

