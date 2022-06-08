Wolverine Trading LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,320 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,211,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $106,012,000 after acquiring an additional 658,114 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 295.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 529,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,896,000 after acquiring an additional 395,556 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 29.2% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,418,225 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $72,017,000 after purchasing an additional 320,770 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 578,312 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,724,000 after purchasing an additional 255,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 31.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,005,508 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,060,000 after purchasing an additional 239,443 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FBC stock opened at $37.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.50. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.02 and a 1-year high of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.57.

Flagstar Bancorp ( NYSE:FBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.63 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 26.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.94%.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.52 per share, with a total value of $182,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,960.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Schoels acquired 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.72 per share, with a total value of $509,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,799.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $709,985. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FBC shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.25 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

