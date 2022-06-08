Wolverine Trading LLC Makes New Investment in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 178.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 648,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 416,009 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 310,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,123,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 178,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,515,000 after buying an additional 61,910 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 158,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,682,000 after buying an additional 84,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 151,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,391,000 after buying an additional 12,211 shares during the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

CHT opened at $42.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.90. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $39.12 and a fifty-two week high of $45.87.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 9.31%.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.5457 per share. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Chunghwa Telecom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

