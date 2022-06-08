Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.43.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZNTL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.92. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $87.19. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.74.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. Analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $152,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 17,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $855,537.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 247,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,392,967.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,400,231 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNTL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 15,413 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 173.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 230,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,350,000 after buying an additional 146,052 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 642,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,826,000 after buying an additional 198,889 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $2,088,000. 95.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

