-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) to announce ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.03). Orion Group posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 220%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $174.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.19 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Group in a report on Friday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Orion Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Orion Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 102,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Orion Group by 594.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Orion Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Orion Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

ORN opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Orion Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.72.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

