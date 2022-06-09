$0.42 EPS Expected for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.43. Lakeland Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $77.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LBAI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 335.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. 49.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $15.17 on Thursday. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.37%.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

