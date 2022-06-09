-$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Acutus Medical’s earnings. Acutus Medical reported earnings of ($0.89) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Acutus Medical will report full year earnings of ($3.70) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.65) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Acutus Medical.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 million. Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 740.61% and a negative return on equity of 127.21%.

AFIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded Acutus Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.60.

NASDAQ:AFIB opened at $0.65 on Thursday. Acutus Medical has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98.

In related news, Director R Scott Huennekens sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 507,509 shares in the company, valued at $294,355.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Acutus Medical during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Acutus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Acutus Medical during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Acutus Medical by 241.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 11,213 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Acutus Medical by 120.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

About Acutus Medical (Get Rating)

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acutus Medical (AFIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.