$0.90 EPS Expected for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) will report $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.93. Logitech International reported earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on LOGI. Zacks Investment Research raised Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Logitech International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wedbush raised Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Logitech International in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Logitech International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $59.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.36 and a 200-day moving average of $73.94. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $56.23 and a 52 week high of $140.17.

In other news, Director Patrick Aebischer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total transaction of $613,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,674.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $97,996.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 40.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 297,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,220,000 after purchasing an additional 85,199 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 253.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 300,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,492,000 after purchasing an additional 215,517 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,209,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 1,017.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 24,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 154,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 13,371 shares in the last quarter.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

