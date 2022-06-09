$1.44 EPS Expected for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rush Enterprises’ earnings. Rush Enterprises reported earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will report full year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rush Enterprises.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,124,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,877,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,659,000 after acquiring an additional 283,822 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 13.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,091,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,381,000 after buying an additional 360,550 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,080,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,841,000 after buying an additional 28,559 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,146,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,417,000 after buying an additional 278,029 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RUSHA stock opened at $53.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.22. Rush Enterprises has a 12 month low of $40.95 and a 12 month high of $60.88. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.26%.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

