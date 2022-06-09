1,095 Shares in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lear during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Lear during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lear during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Lear by 236.2% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Lear during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lear news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 2,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total transaction of $359,337.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,387.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.57, for a total transaction of $198,371.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,954 shares of company stock worth $1,183,114 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $143.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.70 and its 200 day moving average is $155.78. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $122.67 and a 1 year high of $197.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.85%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.20.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

