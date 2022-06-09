11,649 Shares in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,649 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,308,551 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,854,000 after buying an additional 27,046 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21,050 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 10,567 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 18,981 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 49,554 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 20,429 shares during the period. 53.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $16.15 on Thursday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $24.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.45.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

AAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

