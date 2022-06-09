$122.86 Million in Sales Expected for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) will report $122.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $125.70 million and the lowest is $120.00 million. Northwest Bancshares reported sales of $150.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full year sales of $494.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $484.00 million to $503.56 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $523.82 million, with estimates ranging from $510.00 million to $533.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Northwest Bancshares.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $116.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.15 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 9.12%.

NWBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northwest Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.51.

NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.63. Northwest Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $15.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 72.07%.

In other news, Director Deborah J. Esq. Chadsey sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald B. Andzelik sold 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $95,482.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,343.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,905 shares of company stock valued at $199,712 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 44.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 224,614 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 69,520 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 12.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 8.5% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 97.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,984 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northwest Bancshares (Get Rating)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northwest Bancshares (NWBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.