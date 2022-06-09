13,089 Shares in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Taboola.com during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Taboola.com during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Taboola.com during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Taboola.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Taboola.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. 46.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TBLA opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.77. Taboola.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $713.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TBLA shares. Susquehanna cut Taboola.com from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Taboola.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on Taboola.com from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

