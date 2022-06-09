$133.10 Million in Sales Expected for International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) to report sales of $133.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for International Money Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $132.00 million to $134.20 million. International Money Express posted sales of $116.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full year sales of $541.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $541.50 million to $541.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $622.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The business had revenue of $114.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.25 million.

IMXI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of International Money Express from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Money Express has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

In other International Money Express news, COO Joseph Aguilar sold 93,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $1,933,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,001.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Lisy sold 17,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $335,699.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,072,871.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,794 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,351 over the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMXI. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Money Express stock opened at $19.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. International Money Express has a 52-week low of $14.64 and a 52-week high of $22.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.91.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

