16,157 Shares in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KNSA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,120,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,540,000 after purchasing an additional 621,032 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,467,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,622,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,272,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,234,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,063,000 after purchasing an additional 374,776 shares in the last quarter. 42.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
KNSA stock opened at $8.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $594.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.05. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.57.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.
