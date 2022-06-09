2,046 Shares in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in GitLab in the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter worth about $722,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter worth about $20,027,000. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter worth about $1,079,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter worth about $529,000. 21.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTLB opened at $50.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.19. GitLab Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.74 and a 12-month high of $137.00.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.13 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GTLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on GitLab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on GitLab from $86.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank began coverage on GitLab in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered GitLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on GitLab to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GitLab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.60.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

