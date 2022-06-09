2,335 Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 252.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $87.31 on Thursday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.88 and a 12-month high of $100.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.56%.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,965,262.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,704.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

