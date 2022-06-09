9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) by 192.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,912 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NMTR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 2,229.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,930 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 3,414.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 495,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 481,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,624,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 250,549 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 301.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 176,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 132,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

NMTR opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.31. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.55.

9 Meters Biopharma ( NASDAQ:NMTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). On average, equities analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treatments for people with rare digestive diseases, gastrointestinal conditions with unmet needs, and debilitating disorders. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for treatment of multi-system inflammatory syndrome; and Vurolenatide, a long-acting injectable glucagon-like-peptide-1 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat short bowel syndrome.

