Absci (ABSI) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Absci to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Absci and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Absci $4.78 million -$100.96 million -1.02 Absci Competitors $2.80 billion $97.54 million 13.96

Absci’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Absci. Absci is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.0% of Absci shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Absci and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Absci -2,633.14% -36.19% -22.99% Absci Competitors -260.35% -8.17% -2.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Absci and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Absci 1 3 3 0 2.29 Absci Competitors 106 779 1308 30 2.57

Absci currently has a consensus price target of $20.40, indicating a potential upside of 501.77%. As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 39.43%. Given Absci’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Absci is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Absci rivals beat Absci on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

Absci Company Profile (Get Rating)

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process. Absci Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

