Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.57

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.57 and traded as low as $6.11. Advanced Info Service Public shares last traded at $6.11, with a volume of 488 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.57.

Get Advanced Info Service Public alerts:

About Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY)

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides mobile network, fixed broadband, and digital services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks in the frequency of 26 GHz, 700 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, and 2600 MHz frequencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Info Service Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Info Service Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.