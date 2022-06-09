Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.57

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.57 and traded as low as $6.11. Advanced Info Service Public shares last traded at $6.11, with a volume of 488 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.57.
About Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY)
