Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $298.96

Shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 298.96 ($3.75) and traded as high as GBX 318.50 ($3.99). Advanced Medical Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 316 ($3.96), with a volume of 157,050 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 291.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 298.96. The stock has a market cap of £684.54 million and a P/E ratio of 39.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 0.48%. Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.22%.

In other Advanced Medical Solutions Group news, insider A Christopher (Chris) Meredith sold 246,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.40), for a total transaction of £667,700.64 ($836,717.59).

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Company Profile (LON:AMS)

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

