AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.82

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.82 and traded as low as $5.57. AGF Management shares last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 3,000 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Desjardins lifted their price target on AGF Management from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut AGF Management from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.96.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.82.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

