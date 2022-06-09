Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 71,840 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,625,054 shares.The stock last traded at $53.80 and had previously closed at $53.40.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AEM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.65 and a 200-day moving average of $54.58.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at about $4,077,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,372.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 128.1% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,291,362 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,911 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.6% during the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 23,286 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth about $766,000. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

