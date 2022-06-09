Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.89

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.89 and traded as high as C$16.92. Algoma Central shares last traded at C$16.87, with a volume of 6,300 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$16.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$637.70 million and a P/E ratio of 8.15.

Get Algoma Central alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Algoma Central’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.85%.

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates self-unloading bulk carriers; and owns and manages tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Central Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Central and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.