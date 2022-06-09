Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,897,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569,073 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.35% of Alight worth $20,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Alight during the third quarter worth $1,077,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Alight during the third quarter worth $88,633,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Alight by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,430,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Alight during the third quarter worth $38,517,000. Finally, Caspian Capital LP acquired a new position in Alight during the fourth quarter worth $32,430,000. 66.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

NYSE ALIT opened at $8.48 on Thursday. Alight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average of $9.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter. Alight had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alight, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Alight news, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $95,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 394,387 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,451.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Foley II sold 302,305 shares of Alight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $3,077,464.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 752,305 shares of company stock valued at $7,618,465. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

