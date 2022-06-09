ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.09

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.09 and traded as low as $2.08. ALJ Regional shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 14,094 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $91.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average is $2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ALJ Regional by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 292,344 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in ALJ Regional in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Verdad Advisers LP boosted its stake in ALJ Regional by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 1,165,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 176,200 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALJ Regional during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ALJ Regional by 1,034.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 115,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 105,487 shares during the last quarter. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, toll, transportation, and toll revenue collection industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Faneuil and Phoenix.

