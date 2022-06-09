Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Shares Gap Down to $8.38

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.38, but opened at $8.07. Allego shares last traded at $8.01, with a volume of 6,255 shares.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALLG shares. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Allego from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allego in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Allego in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.05.
About Allego (NYSE:ALLG)
Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allego (ALLG)
- It’s Time To Get Interested In Ethereum Again
- Stratasys Stock Forming a Tradeable Bottom
- How to Invest in Water Stocks: A Tutorial for Investors
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
- It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts
Receive News & Ratings for Allego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.