Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.71

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.71 and traded as low as $15.66. Altius Minerals shares last traded at $15.68, with a volume of 8,843 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.71.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0546 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new stake in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

About Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.