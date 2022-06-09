Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 890,691 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 4,942,124 shares.The stock last traded at $122.83 and had previously closed at $124.79.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $162.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.97.

The stock has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.13 and a 200 day moving average of $150.17.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total transaction of $114,586.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

