Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 890,691 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 4,942,124 shares.The stock last traded at $122.83 and had previously closed at $124.79.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $162.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.97.
The stock has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.13 and a 200 day moving average of $150.17.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total transaction of $114,586.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amazon.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMZN)
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
