AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.50.

AMCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

In related news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 568.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 32.0% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 78.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX opened at $35.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.63. AMC Networks has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $72.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.39. AMC Networks had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 45.15%. The firm had revenue of $712.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AMC Networks will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

AMC Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.