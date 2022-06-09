American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMSGet Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.30. American Shared Hospital Services shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 7,638 shares traded.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMSGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMSGet Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.50% of American Shared Hospital Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

