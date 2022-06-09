American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.30. American Shared Hospital Services shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 7,638 shares traded.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.50% of American Shared Hospital Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

