Analysts Anticipate AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) to report $22.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.00 million. AgroFresh Solutions posted sales of $21.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full-year sales of $174.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $171.00 million to $178.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $192.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AgroFresh Solutions.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

In other AgroFresh Solutions news, CEO Clinton A. Jr. Lewis bought 32,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $54,164.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,164.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGFS. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,761,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after acquiring an additional 787,000 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 7.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,750,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 199,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 52.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 67,354 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

AGFS opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $96.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $2.44.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.

