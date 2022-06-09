Analysts Anticipate Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Oak Street Health posted earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full-year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($2.10). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($1.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.82 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 413.94% and a negative net margin of 26.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

OSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Oak Street Health from $68.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Oak Street Health from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oak Street Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.27.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $1,986,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $1,593,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,871,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,823,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 380,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,478,400. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 9,016.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSH stock opened at $18.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 2.40. Oak Street Health has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.19.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

